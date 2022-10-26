Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,090 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

