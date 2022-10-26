Sciencast Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 73,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,424 shares of company stock worth $3,464,606 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

