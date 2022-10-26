Sciencast Management LP Has $180,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,373 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of UAA opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.