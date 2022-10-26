Sciencast Management LP Has $290,000 Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,567,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after purchasing an additional 108,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $604.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.55 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

