Sciencast Management LP Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $215.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

