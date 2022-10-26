Sciencast Management LP Invests $227,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

