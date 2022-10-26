Sciencast Management LP Invests $249,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403,419 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 299,720 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

