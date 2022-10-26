Sciencast Management LP Invests $257,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

