Sciencast Management LP Invests $262,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $218.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $179.36.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

