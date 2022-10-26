Sciencast Management LP Invests $270,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 596,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1,002.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,503 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $31,256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3,803.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 523,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

