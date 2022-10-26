Sciencast Management LP Invests $301,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $16,133,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $11,256,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 851.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,285 shares of company stock worth $1,146,577 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

