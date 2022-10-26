Sciencast Management LP Makes New $281,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

