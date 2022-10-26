Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WERN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

