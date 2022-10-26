Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Home Depot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

HD opened at $290.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.79 and its 200-day moving average is $293.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $297.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.