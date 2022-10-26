Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,130 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

SUM opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

