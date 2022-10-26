Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,323 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

