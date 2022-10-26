Sciencast Management LP Sells 6,513 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 215.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

