Sciencast Management LP Takes $212,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

