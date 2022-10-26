Sciencast Management LP Takes $259,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

