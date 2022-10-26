Sciencast Management LP Takes $307,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 87.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

