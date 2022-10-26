Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 15.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

