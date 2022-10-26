Sciencast Management LP Trims Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Capri by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

