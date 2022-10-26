Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $83,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,500,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.55.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

