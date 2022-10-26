Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra stock opened at $146.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sempra by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

