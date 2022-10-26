Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE RL opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

