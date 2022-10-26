Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 102.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after purchasing an additional 945,035 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

BBWI stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

