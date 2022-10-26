Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $63,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 375.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 438,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

