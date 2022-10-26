Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OMC opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

