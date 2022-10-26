Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.