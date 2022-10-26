Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance
SHEN opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $30.95.
Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications
In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.