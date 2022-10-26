Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $30.95.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

