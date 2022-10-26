Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $11,831,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 355,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after acquiring an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

