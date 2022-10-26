Sisecam Resources (SIRE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, October 28th.
Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. Sisecam Resources had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%.
Sisecam Resources Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:SIRE opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $445.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.64. Sisecam Resources has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.
About Sisecam Resources
Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.
