Sisecam Resources (SIRE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, October 28th.

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. Sisecam Resources had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

NYSE:SIRE opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $445.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.64. Sisecam Resources has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

