Songbird Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $178.45 million and $1.52 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.22 or 0.30316756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

