Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.68%.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SSBK stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.
Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSBK shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.