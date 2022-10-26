Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSBK shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

