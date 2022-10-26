SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

