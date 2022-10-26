STAAR Surgical (STAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82 and a beta of 1.17. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $126.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAA. Benchmark boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 140.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

