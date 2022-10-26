STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 228.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 4.7 %

STAG stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 353,998 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 156,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 142,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

