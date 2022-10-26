Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 108,599 shares.The stock last traded at $35.65 and had previously closed at $35.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $111,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 668,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $111,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

