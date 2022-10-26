Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue None Dividend of $0.11 on November 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

