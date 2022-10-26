Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Up 9.4 %

NYSE SUI opened at $129.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.83. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.38.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $30,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after buying an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after buying an additional 77,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.