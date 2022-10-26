Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.539 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

