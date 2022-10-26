Synapse Hits One Day Volume of $4.92 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Synapse has a total market cap of $212.62 million and $4.92 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005708 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

