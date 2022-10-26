T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

