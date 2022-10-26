T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

