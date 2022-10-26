T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

