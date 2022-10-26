Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,777,287 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $12.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

