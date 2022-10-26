Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.25. 3,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 272,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $650.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $285,799.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,053,642 shares in the company, valued at $28,637,786.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

