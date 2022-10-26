Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 125.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 138,901 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 26.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $1,385,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

