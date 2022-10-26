Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.