Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

