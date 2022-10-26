Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.54.

TFX stock opened at $204.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.64. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $381.97.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

